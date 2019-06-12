Joseph Carlton Bias

Joseph C. Bias, a retired chef at Struffer Hotel of Houston, Texas, entered into eternal rest on June 7, 2019, at the age of 54 at Basile Care Center.

Joseph graduated from Crowley High School in 1974. He enjoyed cooking and watching others eat and enjoy his cooking. He also loved to zydeco dance. Joe definitely had a unique style.

He leaves to cherish his memory his companion Mary Crear, Houston, Texas; one daughter, Marquita Crear, Houston Texas; one son, Joseph Crear, Houston, Texas; three step-daughters Liticia Crear, Adrienna Crear and Tonya Williams, all of Houston, Texas; three brothers Anthony Bias, Percy Bias and John Bias III, all of Crowley; two sisters Rose Marie Bias and Jeanette Bias, both of Crowley; grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Joseph was proceeded in death by his parents: Rose Mae Simon Bias and John C. Bias Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Julia and John Bias Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Lizzie and Maurice Simon; and his brother Rufus Bias.

Funeral services will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 417 W. Third St., Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m. Father Godwin will be officiating.

Visitation is from 8 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Interment will be held at South Crowley Cemetery.

Arrangements by Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, Inc., 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley.