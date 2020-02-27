MIRE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, for Joseph "Nolton" Roy, 77, who died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in Mire.

Rev. Gil Dutel, Pastor of St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services, and Rev. Mike Arnaud, Pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church will be the con-celebrant.

Survivors include his wife, Annie Grace Touchet Roy of Lafayette; three daughters, Stephanie R. Lormand and spouse Clayton of Mire, Nicole R. Cary and spouse Zachary of Rayne and Angie R. Duhon and spouse Johnathan of Lafayette; two sons, Donald Roy and spouse Janet of Youngsville and Scotty Roy and spouse Belinda of Mire; one step-son, Timothy Beckius and spouse Lisa of Shreveport; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rose R. Venable of Mire.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, JoAnn Babineaux Roy; parents, Leo Roy Sr. and Lillian Breaux Roy; three sisters, Amanda R. Cormier, Eva R. Gautreaux and Gladys R. Bellard; and eight brothers, Joseph Roy, Walter Roy, Wilfred Roy, Wilton Paul Roy, Leo Roy Jr., Wilbert Roy, Chester Roy and Ivy Roy.

Pallbearers will be Donald Roy, Scotty Roy, Joshua Roy, Alex Roy, Zachary Cary, Johnathan Duhon and Chase Cary. Honorary pallbearers will be Clayton Lormand, JC Matte and Timothy Beckius..

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, February 28, at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Friday, February 28, from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Saturday, February 29, from 8:00 am to 11:30 am.

Mr. Roy's family would like to give a special thanks to Acadian Ambulance, and the doctors and staff of the seventh floor at Lafayette General Medical Center.

