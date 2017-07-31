Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Joseph Ray Trumps, 75 who died July 31, 2017 in Crowley.

Fr. Danny Tesvich, S.J. will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to the time of service. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Interment will be in Estherwood Cemetery.

He is survived by three daughters, Karen Trumps of Maurice, Sandra Trumps of Rayne, and Tracy Gautreaux of Rayne; one son, Kenneth Ray Trumps of Crowley; one step-son, Matthew Shepard; three sisters, Florine Trumps, Mable Trumps, and Mary Burleigh; two brothers, George Trumps, Sr., and Cajun Trumps; three grandchildren, Joshua Trumps, Leah Marie Trumps, and Cody Myers; and three great-grandchildren, Braden, Adriana, and Bryson.

Mr. Trumps is preceded in death by his wife, Rita Dyson Trumps; one son, Christopher Trumps, his parents, George and Ella Leblanc Trumps, Sr.; one grandson, Trey Leger; and one granddaughter, Tabatha Leger.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.