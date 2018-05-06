Rayne, LA - Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 7, 2018 at a 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove, LA for Joseph Simon Richard, 76, who died Thursday May 3, 2018 at residence in Rayne, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Leo IV Cemetery in Roberts Cove, LA.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl Ann Richard Boudreaux and spouse Miles Boudreaux of Rayne, Janet Lynn Richard Cormier and spouse Keith Cormier of Mire, granddaughter, Katie Cormier Johnson and spouse Ann Johnson of Church Point, sister, Theresa Richard Thevis and spouse Wilbert Thevis, Sr. of Roberts Cove, LA, nieces and nephews, Wilbert, Jr., Charles, Patricia, Brenda and Karen, mother of his children, Rose Marie Richard Stelly, and a dear family friend, Kim Hoffpauir.

He was preceded in death by father, Camile Richard, mother, Helen Reiners Richard.

Mr. Joe was a past member of YMBC, Rayne Chamber of Commerce, served as Rayne City Clerk under Mayor Adley Boyer administration.

They say it takes a village to raise a child. His daughters also realized it takes a village to bring a son home to his final resting place. The family would like to thank Judy, Lesley, Deidre, Kristy, Marissa and Candace of LAMM Hospice. A very heartfelt thank you to Michael Normand, Tammy Normand, Bracie Dupuis, Suprina Girard and Leila Leger of Acadia Senior Care. "Thank you for loving poppa as much as we love him"

Pallbearers will be Keith Cormier, Miles Boudreaux, Ann Johnson, Wilbert Thevis, Jr., Charles Thevis, Michael Normand. Honorary pallbearer will be Ronald Hanks.

A Rosary will be prayed Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 6:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Sunday, May 6, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Monday May 6, 2018 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

