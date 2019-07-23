A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Joseph Stewart Sr., 92, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Crowley, with Rev. Gary Schexnayder as celebrant.

Visitation will begin in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel in Crowley on Thursday, July 25, at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday at 9 a.m. until just prior to the Mass time.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Iota.

Mr. Stewart passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his children, Helen Elaine Smith and husband Wayde of Scott, Joseph Stewart Jr. and wife Kristine of Tampa, Florida, Ginger Stewart of Crowley, and Jeffery Stewart and wife Lisa of Crowley; grandchildren, Blair Smith and wife Candace, Tammy Smith, Tiffany Stewart, Brett Stewart and wife Heather, and Casey Stewart; great-grandchildren, Tiffany Bernard and husband Lane, Mathew Smith , Grace Smith, Ella Grace Stewart and Madison Stewart; one great-great-granddaughter, Audrey Bernard.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Doucet Stewart; parents, Dallas and Elvira Stewart; as well as all of his brothers and sisters.

Honored to be pallbearers will Robbie Barousse, Blair Smith, Lynn LeBlanc, Brett Stewart, Lane Bernard and Greg Smith.

Mr. Stewart’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of St Joseph Carpenter House Hospice and to the staff of Magnolia Estates for the personal and loving care shown to Mr. Stewart and his family during their care of he and his family.

