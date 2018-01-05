Joseph Thomas “Spunky” Carter

Joseph Thomas Carter — “Spunky” — departed this earthly life on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Lafayette.

He was born on Monday, Oct. 10, 1955, to Mary Mouton Carter and Viese Carter Sr.

Carter was an employee at Hollier Flooring for 20 years and then became self-employed.

He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Nelwyn B. Carter of Crowley; one daughter, Chastity Ervin (Phillip) of Houston, Texas; one son, Joseph Thomas Carter Jr. of Lafayette; two granddaughters Ebonique Cudges and Dantyana Peters-Ervin of Houston, Texas; two stepchildren, Celethia Allen of Houston, Texas, and Artis McCrea III of Dallas, Texas, and their children, Jesyka R. Anderson, Darius Yokum, and A’Najah S. McCrea; two sisters, Ann Colomb (James) of Church Point and Essie Senegal (Warren) of Lafayette; three brothers, Joseph Walker of Beaumont, Texas, Frank Henry of Lafayette and Josef Carter of Lafayette; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, Mary Mouton Carter and Viese Carter Sr.; three sisters, Selena Carter, Georgia Russell and Mary Lee Carter; six brothers, Leroy Carter, Jessie Carter, Viese Carter Jr., Clarence Walker, Rodney Henry, and Percy Carter.

Joseph “Spunky” will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

The family for Joseph “Spunky” Carter Sr. would like to extend our heartfelt expressions of thanks for your thoughtfulness, prayers, visits, words of comfort, and all other acts of kindness shown to us during our time of bereavement. Special thanks to the Carpenter Hospice Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital ICU and 5 North Staff.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, Inc., 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley.

Memorial Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Greater Love Family Worship Center located at 1001 N. Avenue E, Crowley.

Repass at O.T’s on Hutchison Avenue.