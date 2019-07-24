RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, for Joseph "Uncle Joe" Lawrence Guidry, Sr., 89, who died Tuesday, July 23, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include two sons, Joseph "Joe" L. Guidry Jr. and spouse Annette Guidry of Rayne and Gus Guidry of Rayne; three grandchildren, Joey Guidry and spouse Cari Guidry of Wichita Falls, Texas, Noelani Guidry of Rayne and Amanda Cormier of Rayne; five great-grandchildren, Reese Carrier, Kaden Carrier, Liam Guidry, Ellie Guidry and Gage Guidry; and two brothers-in-laws, Leroy Ogea of Rayne and Howard DeRouen and spouse Dot DeRouen of Scott.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carita DeRouen Guidry; daughter, Gilda Guidry; father, Joseph Vanie Guidry; mother, Marie Etha Castille Guidry; two brothers, Joseph Warren Guidry and John Mervin Guidry; and three sisters, Annie May Guidry Ogea, Joyce Guidry and Alma Guidry DeRouen.

A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Wednesday, July 24, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Thursday, July 25, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.