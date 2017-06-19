It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Josie Mae Young-Allen on June 5, 2017, at the age of 89.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1927, with her identical twin sister to Luther and Adeline Bellizare Young.

Cherishing fond memories of her will be two daughters, JoEthel Allen-Campbell of Houston, Texas, and Evelyn C. Young of Rayne; two nieces and one nephew she reared and nurtured as her own, Adeline Benoit (William) Reese of Houston, Texas, Leola Young Woods of Rayne and Joseph W. (Regina) Benoit Jr. of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Corey (Nakia) Allen, Coretta (Ronnie) Hawthorne, of Houston, Texas, and Patrice Francis of Rayne; seven grandchildren that she loved dearly; one brother-in-law, Joseph Whitfield Benoit Sr. of Duson; five great-nieces and a host of cousins, relatives and other friends.

Josie was a lifelong resident of Rayne and a graduate of Acadia Parish Training School in 1944. She worked for years as an integral part of the Lasseigne and Dr. C.T. Curtis families of Rayne. After she retired, she enjoyed spending her time with her family and grandchildren.

Josie was laid to rest on June 10. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Adeline B. Young; her husband, Wilson Paul Allen; one brother, Luther Young Jr.; two sisters, Helen Young Venoit and twin sister Jessie Mae Young; and a special aunt, Evelyn Bellizare.

The family would like to especially thank Mrs. Mildred White and Mrs. Margaret Livings.