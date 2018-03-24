Private funeral services were held for Joyce Breaux Lambert, 89, who died March 21, 2018, in Crowley.

Fr. Edward Duhon officiated for the services. Interment was held in Maxie Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Lambert Sr. of Crowley; two sons, Jack Lambert Jr. and his wife Lila of Crowley and Jay Lambert of Crowley; four grandchildren, Breyan Freeman and her husband Michael of Lafayette, Heath Lambert of Scott, Chase Lambert of Foley, Alabama, and Hunter Lambert of Crowley; and three great-grandchildren, Jack Thomas Freeman, Katherine Freeman and Caroline Freeman.

Mrs. Lambert is preceded in death by her parents, Odan and Ella Duhon Breaux; one son, John Lambert; two sisters, Hazel Herrin and Lou Eckert; and two brothers, Harry and Bob Breaux.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.