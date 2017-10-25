A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley for Joyce C. Thompson, 74. Mrs. Thompson entered Heaven’s gates on October 21, 2017 at her home in Crowley surrounded by her love ones at 5:07 p.m.

Rev. Jason Vidrine, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in North Hanks Cemetery in Crowley.

She is a consummate mother and homemaker. She raised many more children than the six that she bore. She was always one for prayer, love, and a meal for the hungry. She was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Godmother and Friend. Her passing was due to cancer.

The family has request the visitation to be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited at 7 o’clock in the evening in the Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley by Perry and Terry Comeaux. Visitation will resume on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 8 a.m.. until time of services.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Nathan D. Thompson of Crowley; two sons, Jessie and wife, Kim Russell Thompson of Stamford, CT., Frankie Thompson of Crowley; three daughters, Cynthia and husband, Thimothy Tate of Sulphur., Christine Thompson of Crowley and Noamie Thompson of Lake Charles.; two daughters of the heart, Bonnie Emerson of Crowley and Nikki Snow of Denham Springs.; four brothers, Francis Comeaux of Kenner, John Dale Comeaux of Picayune, MS., Cleopha Comeaux of Breaux Bridge, John Perry Comeaux of Poplarville, MS.; four sisters, Rose Marie (Comeaux) DeVore of Pearl River, Ruby Ann (Comeaux) DaVila of New Orleans, Carolyn (Comeaux) Landreaux of Poplarville, MS., and Mary Gail Comeaux of Picayune, MS.; 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many other grandchildren of the heart.

Pallbearers for the services will be Jessie Thompson, III, Frankie Thompson, Jr., Nathan Thompson, II, Tyler Hargrave, Samuel Emerson, Perry Comeaux, Jr., Joshua Mitchell, Diego Conde, Jeremiah Montoya and Xander Christophe.

Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her parents, Wilton John and Noamie B. Comeaux; one son, Nathan James Thompson; two brothers, Wilton J Comeaux, Jr. and Frank Comeaux; two sisters, Wilma and Thelma Comeaux.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mrs. Thompson’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC-Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, LA 70526 is in charge of all of the arrangements.