Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at Ambassador Ministries, 19937 Hwy. 90, Crowley, for Mrs. Joyce Mae Achan, 86, with the visitation beginning at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Rev. Keith Matthews will be officiating the funeral service.

Joyce Mae Achan, born Lecie Comeaux and more often called Mama Joyce, left this life on July 25, 2019, at her home. She was born on Oct. 5, 1932, to Bertha (Thomas) and Homer Comeaux Sr. in Garland.

Joyce lived the life of a farm helper’s daughter, during which time she was baptized and reared to serve the Lord. She resided in Whitesville and Waxia before moving to Jennings at the age of 13 to live with her brother Joseph Comeaux, whom she loved, learned from and perfected the life of being independent, resourceful, courageous, and God fearing

As an adult, she married Aaron Achan Sr., and gave birth to four children – Katherine, Aaron Jr., Alton, and Linda Achan. Joyce moved to Crowley, where she worked all her life devoting herself to rearing her children to the best of her ability.

She cleaned, cooked, baby-sat, sewed bags and garments before retiring and then volunteering at the Crowley Christian Care Center located just behind her home. She eventually became an employee and continued to devote her time and energy to being all she could be by helping others.

Joyce served God at Ambassador Ministries, where she gave her heart, time, things, food and friendship. Being a member of the Pastor’s Committee, she helped by adding touches that were unexpected and a blessing to others. She often provided sweet treats for all.

Joyce became ill and succumbed to that illness 16 months after her initial diagnosis. She was preceded in death by both parents Homer Comeaux Sr. and Bertha Thomas Comeaux; her son Alton Joseph Achan; her sisters, Lizzie Alexander, Lou Ethel Gordon, Gertrude Smith, Emma Simon and Bessie Johnson; and her brothers Joseph Comeaux, Henry Comeaux and Mitchell Comeaux. She was also preceded in death by her grandson Christopher Fontenot (Linda).

Joyce leaves a number of loved ones to mourn her loss. She is survived by her son Aaron Achan Jr. and three children and several grandchildren; her daughter Katherine (Priestly) Glaze, with three children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and her daughter, Linda Achan with three children and nine grandchildren.

Joyce leaves four surviving siblings, Odelia Johnson of Crowley, Bertha Franklin of San Antonio, Texas, Homer (Dorothy) Comeaux of Starks, and Leroy Comeaux of Houston, Texas; and a large number of nieces, nephews, cousins, church members, CCCC members and good friends.

