RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne, for Joyce Melancon Richard, 93, who died on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Father Jason Vidrine will serve as celebrant. The Mass will concelebrated by Fr. Mark Derise and Fr. Garrett Savoie.

Serving as Lectors are her nieces, Sookie. R. Hopkins and Georgette Richard; giftbearers are her granddaughter, Amy R. Theriot, and great-granddaughters, Aubrie Theriot and Elise Riley. Musical selections will be rendered by Charlotte Jagneaux and Phyllis Simar. A Eulogy will be presented prior to departing the funeral home by her niece, Cora M. Faul.

Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum.

A native of the Vatican/Carencro area, Joyce was the daughter of the late Isaac Melancon, Sr., and Lucille Hernandez Melancon. She was a resident of Rayne for her entire married life.

A stay-at-home mom and homemaker, Joyce dearly loved baking & cooking, and tending to her flowers and garden. She loved sewing and crocheting, having made numerous baby items and doilies for family and friends over the years.

She was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was a member of the St. Joseph Ladies Altar Society, as well as a "weekly" Rosary Group with Helen Thibodeaux since 1989.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Geraldine and Dr. Stephen Riley of New Iberia; son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Deborah Richard of Crowley; grandchildren, Eric Richard, Amy R. Theriot and husband, Jarid, and Steve Riley, II and wife, Katie; great-grandchildren, Hunter Richard, Jake Richard, Alec Richard, Gage Richard, Aubrie Theriot, Cole Theriot, Elise Riley, Burke Riley, and Dolsy; brother, Jerry "Bob" Melancon of Prince Frederick, MD; and sisters, Shirley Brasseaux or Carencro and Lucille "Dale" Briscoe of Carencro.

Preceding Joyce in death were her husband of 62 years, Nelson G. Richard; her parents; an infant son, Nelson Joseph Richard; brothers, Isaac Melancon, Jr. Ashby Melancon, and Euel Melancon; sisters, Lillian Melancon and Linda Sue Stelly; along with two very special sisters-in-law, Meta Melancon and Genie Richard.

The family wishes to receive visitors on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, LA. Visitation will continue on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 12:30 PM in the funeral home.

A Rosary will be prayed on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM by her great-nephew, Matt Bordelon in Gossen Funeral Home.

Serving as pallbearers are Eric Richard, Jarid Theriot, Jerry Bob Melancon, Monte Thevis, Noochie Credeur, and Malcolm Meaux. Named as honorary pallbearers are great-grandsons, Hunter, Jake, Alec, & Gage Richard, Cole Theriot, Burke & Dolsy Riley, and Russell Dartez.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.