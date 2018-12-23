BRANCH - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 24, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the St. Edmond Catholic Church in Branch for Joyce R. Credeur, 85, who passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 9:20 A.M. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Fr. Paul Broussard, Pastor of St. Edmond Catholic Church in Branch will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in the St. Edmond Catholic Church Cemetery.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Sunday at 10:00 A.M. until 10:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary will be recited on Sunday at 6 o’clock in the evening in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume on Monday at 8:00 A.M. until time of services.

Survivors include her husband, Victor Credeur of Rayne; seven daughters, Amie and husband, Carl Jeansonne of Houston, TX, Addie Rose Carpenter of Breaux Bridge, Sally and husband, Mark Stelly of Breaux Bridge, Alidia Credeur Bertrand and companion, Gerites “Bozo” Cormier III, of Rayne, Peggy Ann Williams of Rayne, Betty and husband, Freddie Lepine of Westwego, Rose and husband, Jerry Murphy of Rayne; five sons, Richard and wife, Tammy Carpenter of Breaux Bridge, John and wife, Pricilla Credeur of Breaux Bridge, Joseph and wife, Connie Credeur of Mire, Rickey and wife, Shelly Credeur of Rayne, Edmond and wife, Kathy Credeur of Carencro; forty one grandchildren and thirty two great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Credeur was a great mother to her own children as well as her step children. She was a very active member of St. Edmond Catholic Church as a member of the Ladies Altar Society and a Eucharist Minister. She really enjoy spending time with her family, cooking and as ways had her door open to her children and others. She enjoyed her grandchildren a great deal. She will be truly missed by all those who loved her.

Mrs. Joyce was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Carpenter; two daughters, Agnes Ardoin and Judith Viator; two sons, Joseph Roy Carpenter and Randy Carpenter; her parents, Joseph Roy and Malize C. Richard; one granddaughter, Skylar Lee Credeur; one great-grandson, Darren Hebert.

