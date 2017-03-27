RAYNE - Joycelyn Simon Smith, 86, entered eternal peace on Thursday March 16, 2017, in hospice care.

She resided with her daughter Colleen Simoneaux Hunter and son-in-law Clyde Hunter in Conroe, Texas.

Joyce was born on Sept. 27, 1930, in Morse, to Agnes and Alexson Simon.

In addition to her daughter, she is survived by her grandchildren Brooke Dailing, Holly Morrison, and Chance Hunter; and great-grandchildren Kannon, Milan and Carly; and one aunt, Anna Mae Theunissen.

Joyce is preceded in death by her sister, Bertha Boudreaux; and brothers, Clovis Simon and Johnny Simon.

There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church at noon on Saturday, April 1.