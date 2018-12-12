Joycie Pete Green

Wed, 12/12/2018 - 4:13pm
CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church at 523 W. Third St., Crowley, for Joycie Pete Green, 75, who died on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Ochsner Medical Center Hospital and Clinic of Baton Rouge.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Sherard Joseph.
Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery Development in Crowley.
She is survived by her three daughters, Michele D. Green of Crowley, Nicole L. Green of Baton Rouge, and Renee’ A. Green-Henderson (Trevor) of Thibodaux; two sisters, Betty Jones-Harper of Vallejo, California, and LaVera Pete George of Crowley; three sisters-in-law, Laurita D. Pete of Crowley, Bessie Carter of Gonzales, and Alice Green of New Orlean; two brothers-in law, Gregory (Nancy) Green of Natchez, Mississippi, and Isaiah Green of Fayette, Mississippi; three foster brothers, Freddie Johnson of Lakewood, California, Eugene Harmon of Minnesota, and Darrell Harmon of Crowley; four foster sisters: Debra Owens, Peggy Andrews and Theresa White of Lake Charles, and Diane Harmon of Jennings; an adopted brother, Willie Earl Washington by way of Madison, Mississippi; and a very special, dear friend, James Johnson of Crowley; with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Green Jr.; her parents, Lloyd and Celina Pete Sr.; three brothers, Lloyd Pete Jr., Sidney Pete and Melvin (Butch) Pete; five sisters, Amelia Geraldine Pete-Dawson, Ella Louise Pete, Carolyn Pete, Lattie Ann Pete and Delores Pete-Pierce.
Visitation will be held at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Crowley on Friday, Dec. 14, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and it will also take place on Saturday, Dec.r 15, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc., of Lafayette.

