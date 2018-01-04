Rayne - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. in the Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Juanita Faulk Hains, 84, who died Wednesday Jan. 3, 2018, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Ebenezer.

Rev. Chris Blanchard of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Ebenezer will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband, Gilbert Hains of Ebenezer; three sons, Nolton Hains and wife Phyllis of Ebenezer, Ronald Hains and wife Kathryn of Rayne, and Charles Hains of Ebenezer; four grandchildren, Emily Hains, Robert Hains, Beau Hains, Trent Hains; and three great-grandchildren, Caroline Kennedy, Hunter Hains and Carmen Meche.

She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Hannah Claire Hains; parents, Elvis Faulk and Lena Faulk Faulk; and one sister, Erma Hoffpauir.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Friday, Jan. 5, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne (337) 334-3141.