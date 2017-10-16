Judith Matte

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 at Ebenezer Methodist Church for Judith Atkinson Matte, 78, who died October 13, 2017, at the Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Rev. Chris Blanchard and Rev. Hannah Henderson will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held at Ebenezer Methodist Church Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to the time of service at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years John H. Matte of Ebenezer; one daughter, Jenny M. Henderson and her husband, Clem of Lafayette; one son, Joel Matte and his wife, Stefanie of Lafayette; three sisters, Velva Rea Folds of Baskins, Nancy Matte of Ebenezer, and Beth Hanks of Crowley; one brother, Jackie Atkinson of Mandeville; and five grandchildren, Jarred Henderson and his wife, Hannah Beth of Westminster, CO, Rev. Hannah Henderson of Alexandria, Jenna Henderson of Lake Charles, Alexander Matte of Lafayette, and Isaack Henderson of Lafayette.

Mrs. Matte is preceded in death her parents, Joseph Louis and Hazel Faulk Atkinson, Sr.; one sister, Ruby June Petry; and one brother, Joseph Louis Atkinson, Jr.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.