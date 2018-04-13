Judy Gail Smith Robinson

RAYNE

Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 14, at 11 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Judy Gail Smith Robinson, 68, who died Thursday April 12, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.
Interment was in the North Hanks Cemetery in Crowley.
Brother Sigmund Richard conducted the funeral services.
Survivors include her husband, Herman Robinson of Crowley; two sons, Kenneth Robinson Sr. and wife Shaye of Crowley, and Justin Robinson of Crowley; a daughter, Remona Thibodeaux of Egan; five grandchildren, Coty Thibodeaux of Crowley, Kendra Robinson of Iota, Ashleh Carson and husband Nevin of Lafayette, Kenneth Robinson Jr. of Crowley, and Keely Robinson of Crowley.
She was preceded in death by parents, John Robert Smith and Rosa Mae Broussard Smith; and sister, Linda Simon.
Visitation was observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Saturday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
