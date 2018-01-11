Funeral services will be held for Jules Prejean, 85, on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Broussard and Bishop Francis Fontenot officiating.

Visitation will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. by Bishop Fontenot. Visitation will resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time.

Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Acadia Resthaven Cemetery in Crowley.

Retired PFC Jules Prejean was called to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home. Mr. Prejean served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict and earned the Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge with two bronze Service Stars as well as the Purple Heart for injuries he received in combat.

Mr. Prejean is survived by his son, Keith Prejean and wife Stacy of Crowley; grandchildren, Keith Prejean Jr. of Crowley, Kevin Prejean and fiancé Hannah Lantier of Mermentau, Kyle Prejean of Crowley; sister, Bernadine Savoy of Crowley; one brother, Gabriel Prejean of Vinton; and one brother-in-law, Lawrence Cormier of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean Prejean and Elmire Richard Prejean; wife, Velma Prejean; one infant daughter; sister, Lula Mae Doolittle; brothers, Ernest Prejean, Enis Prejean, Hilton Prejean, Alfred Prejean and Julius Prejean; nephews, Jimmy Lynn Prejean, James Prejean, Austin Prejean, John Prejean, Jerry Prejean and Phillip Royer; and nieces, Debra Ann Prejean and Geneieve Percle.

Pallbearers will be Keith Prejean Jr., Kevin Prejean, Kyle Prejean, Johnny Prejean, Bret Gould and Darren Cormier.

Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Prejean and Dwayne Cormier.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home doctor’s and staff; Lamm Hospice of Crowley, especially Sheryl Trahan; nursing staff of Acadian Home Health as well as the staff of Duhon Funeral Homes.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Prejean’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, was honored to be in charge of the arrangements.