A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for June Leger Simar, 85, who died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor, will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. A rosary will be recited Friday evening at 6 p.m.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Mrs. Simar is survived by one daughter, Lilliam Semar and husband Mark Semar Sr. of Egan; two sons, Thomas R. Simar and Joel D. Simar, both of Egan; one sister, Patricia Comeaux and husband Leto of Egan; one brother, Roger Dale Leger and wife Louise of Egan; one granddaughter, Amanda Semar of Crowley; two grandsons, Trey Simar and wife Krista of Egan and Brett Lakey of New Orleans; seven great-grandchildren, Adam Semar, Anna Semar, Emily Semar, Jack Reggie, Colin Simar, Cole Simar and Claire Simar; and a granddaughter-in-law, Summer Semar of Iota.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray T. Simar; her parents, Clarence Levy and Lillian Duplichan Leger; one brother, L.C. Leger; one grandson, Mark Semar II; and one daughter-in-law, Kathy Simar.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Iota