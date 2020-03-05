Article Image Alt Text

RAYNE - Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemtery #2 in Rayne, for Kai Elijah Foreman, who died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital in Lafayette.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will conduct the graveside services.

Survivors include mother, Britney Foremann, two sisters, Demari Foreman and Keelyn Foreman all of Rayne, grandparents, a host of aunts, uncles and family and friends.

Memorial contribution can be made in Kai Elijah Foreman's name to Maddie's Footprints, P.O.Box 404, Youngsville, LA 70592, 337-534-4209.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

