Kalen Marie “Kasey” Menier

RAYNE - Funeral services for Kalen Marie “Kasey” Courville Menier, 51, of Rayne, was held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne.

Deacon Barry LeBlanc officiated the services. Interment followed in St. Joseph Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation was held on Friday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne. Visitation continued on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.

Kasey passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, at Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.

Kasey has worked as office manager at Auto Tech in Rayne for many years. She was an avid reader and she loved spending time with and caring for her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Fontenot of Rayne; daughters, Miranda Hopkins and husband Roy of Bokchito, Oklahoma, Heather Menier and fianceé Jason Comeaux of Rayne, Bethany Menier of Rayne, and April Savoy and husband, Timothy of Rayne; parents, Marie Courville Bergeron and George Bergeron Sr. of Mamou; sisters, Mary Williams and husband Joshua of Mamou and Gina Truax and husband Stephen of Mamou; brothers, Clayton Bergeron of Mamou, Dale Bergeron and wife Paula of Church Point, George “Busta” Bergeron Jr. and wife Dana of Lanse Meg, and Kenneth Bergeron, Sr. and wife Priscilla of Leonville; grandchildren, Harley Hopkins, Mason Babineaux, Emma Menier, Jordan Savoy and Judd Savoy; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding Kasey in death was her grandmother, Theresa Guilbeaux Courville.

Serving as pallbearers were Mason Babineaux, Patrick “P.J.” Menier II, George “Busta” Bergeron Jr., Dale Bergeron, Joshua Williams and Devin Savoy.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staffs of Lafayette General Medical Center ICU and Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette for the kindness, compassion, and care shown to Kasey and her family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, 334-3141.