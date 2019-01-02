A Mass of Christian burial for Karen Ann Hebert of Jennings will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings on Friday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m. with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Thursday, Jan. 3, from 2:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, Jan. 4, at 8 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass at 1 p.m.

Karen will be laid to rest in Tee Mamou Cemetery following her Funeral Mass.

Pallbearers will be Felix Hebert, Trey Hebert, Matthew Bertrand, Ryan Crochet, Stuart Daigle and Ryan Blanchard.

Karen was born on Jan. 22, 1961, in Wytheville, Virginia, to Garnett BeCraft and Joline Bralley BeCraft. She was called to her heavenly father on Dec. 29, 2018, at the age of 57.

Karen worked as a dealer for the Golden Nugget Casino. She liked gardening, reading, cooking, baking, as well as fishing and crabbing. Most of all, she loved the time she was able to spend with all of her family and friends, especially her boys.

Karen is survived by her mother, Joline BeCraft of Wytheville, Virginia; her father and step-mother, Garnett BeCraft (Paulette) of Lonoke, Arkansas; her two sons, Felix Hebert of Jennings, and Trey Hebert of Jennings; her mother-in-law, Doris Hebert of Evangeline; her half-sister, Jamie BeCraft of Austinsville, Virginia.

Karen now rejoices in heaven with her brother, Emory BeCraft; and her father-in-law, Richard F. Hebert Sr.

