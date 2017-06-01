Karen Ann Sittig Dodd, a much loved mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was 72. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata. Rite of Committal will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Father Joseph Tran Celebrant.

Karen was a dedicated teacher for over 30 years. She enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors, fishing and working in her yard. But most of all she loved making memories with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her especially her daughter, Brooke Michelle Dodd of Eunice; her brother, J.D. “Bunskie” Sittig, Jr. and wife Debra “Yogi” of Eunice; her three sisters, Linda Gail Sittig Hebert and husband Clyde Hebert Jr., Jeannie Sittig Francois and Karleen Sittig Landry, all of Eunice; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, J. D. Sittig Sr. and Bernadine Frey Sittig.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice on Thursday, June 1, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again on Friday, June 2, from 8 a.m. until time of services. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guest book at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337) 457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.