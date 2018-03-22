Karen Faulk Habetz

Memorial services will be held Friday, March 23, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley for Karen F. Habetz, 60, who died Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at 1:39 a.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Fr. Mark Miley, pastor of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to service time. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at thge funeral home.

Following Karen’s wishes she will be cremated.

Karen was a lifetime resident of Crowley and graduate of Crowley High School Class of 1975. She retired from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Department after 34 years of service.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed family gatherings, sewing, the beach and traveling.

Karen is survived by her husband of 35 years, Milton J. Habetz Sr. of Crowley; three daughters, Lauren Labbe and husband Joseph of Prairieville, Celeste Broussard and husband Jacob of Crowley and Olivia Habetz of Crowley; one son, Tyler Habetz of Lafayette; one step-daughter, Jamie Habetz of Crowley; two step-sons, Milton “Bubbie” Habetz Jr. and wife Annette of Crowley and Jason Habetz of Crowley; one sister, Janis F. Fabre and husband Jamie of Leroy; two brothers, Robert “Robie” Faulk and wife Becky of Crowley and Gilbert “Bert” Faulk and wife Laura of Winnfield; eight grandchildren, Brooke, Amber, Jason Jr., Tristan, Burgundy, Emma, Evelyn, and Dillon; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Eva “Tipsy” T. Kisinger; her father, Oscar J. Faulk; maternal grandparents, Phillip and Ora Thibodeaux; and paternal grandparents, Oscar and Anna Faulk.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.