RAYNE - Funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 7, at a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Katherine Lognion Dupuis, 70, who died Wednesday Oct. 4, 2017, in Heart Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, was the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband, Frannie Dupuis of Rayne; daughter, Bridget Dupuis Huval and husband Todd of Rayne; son, Carl Wayne Dupuis of Rayne; two grandchildren, Brittany Guidry and Brandon Guidry, both of Rayne; two sisters, Bernice Lognion Dupuis of Beaumont, Texas, and Margret Lognion Baione and husband Rico of Beaumont Texas; and two brothers-in-law, Gerald D’Augereau and Johnny Faulk, both of Beaumont, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eloi Lognion; mother, Hilda Comeaux Lognion; three sisters, Rena Lognion Hanks and husband Ted, Betty Lognion D’Augereau and Jeanette Lognion Faulk; and brother, Glen Lognion.

A Rosary was prayed Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Friday Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

