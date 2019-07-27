Funeral services for Mrs. Kathleen Christian Goebel, 89, of Elton, will be held at Miguez Funeral Home in Jennings on Tuesday, July 30, at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in China Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Visitation for Mrs. Goebel will begin on Monday, July 29, in Jennings from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. It will resume on Tuesday at 9 a.m. and continue until time of service.

Mrs. Goebel passed away on July 25, 2019, in Lake Charles Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Kathleen earned her Bachelor of Science Degree at Baylor in 1950 and attended University of Colorado at Boulder. She worked as a chemist at Columbia Southern in 1950 and 1951. She taught school at Navasota High School from 1951-1952. Mrs. Goebel then worked as a chemist at Pantex Ordinance-Atomic Energy Commission in Amarillo from 1952-53.

After returning to Louisiana, Mrs. Goebel was a substitute teacher in the Jefferson Davis Parish Schools from 1954 until 1978. In 1978, she was a realtor with Mary Deshotel Realty. She served as an executive officer for the Rice Belt Board of Realtors from 1980 to 1981. In 1982, she became a licensed Real Estate Broker and founded Goebel Properties.

She was a Charter member of Women’s Council of Realtors. She served as a director of the La. Farm & Land Institute from 1983 to 1986.

Mrs. Goebel was extremely active throughout her career and was equally as active in her personal life. She served as a Den mother for the Boy Scouts of America from 1968 to 1973. She was the organist for the First Baptist Church 1945-1947 and again from 1961 to 1977 and active with WMU. She was also an active member of the Entre Nous Club and Order of the Eastern Star.

Those left to cherish Kathleen’s memory are her two sons, Kyle (Carolyn) Goebel of Carencro and Kurt (Tina) Goebel of Elton; her daughter, Lores (Fred) Roeder of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Derrick (Cierra) Goebel, David (Cara) Roeder, Kevin (Casey) Goebel, Conner Bouillion, Jordan Bouillion; and great-grandchildren, Emma Goebel, Elizabeth Roeder, Joshua Goebel and Claire Goebel.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Harvey Reynold Goebel; her parents, Herbert and Ruth Pennington Christian; and her brother Herman “Gene” Christian.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.