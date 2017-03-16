A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m. in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, for Kathleen G. Toups also known as “KT”, age 91, who passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Concelebrated by Reverend Monsignor Richard von Phul Mouton and Reverend Patrick Broussard, assisted by Deacon George Jourdan. Homilist will be Deacon Tim Maragos.

Entombment will be in St. John Mausoleum.

Miss Toups, born in Jennings, was the daughter of the late Louis Z. Toups and the former Marie Nohe. A graduate of Jennings High School, she earned a B.A. degree from Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

She worked briefly at the Lafayette Daily Advertiser before joining the staff at SLI where she worked in the News Bureau for seven years. In 1949, she began reporting news of the Diocese of Lafayette for Catholic Action of the South. In 1954 when Bishop Jules B. Jeanmard, first Bishop of Lafayette, established the Southwest Louisiana Register, she was appointed assistant editor. She continued to write for the Acadiana Catholic, under succeeding Bishops, Maurice Schexnayder, Gerard L. Frey, Harry J. Flynn, Edward J. O’Donnel, and Michael Jarrell. She retired in 2009, but continued writing for the diocesan paper. In addition to her newspaper work, her journalistic credits include co-authorship of the memoirs of Bishop Jules B. Jeanmard, entitled The Gentle Shepherd.

For most of these years, she took care of publicity for the Discalced Carmelite Monastery, and for many years had a Girl Scout Troop at St. Mary’s Home, and was active in the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women and Confraternity of Christian Doctrine. In 1990, when Serra International accepted women members, she was the first to join the Lafayette Serra Club, since then served as Vice President for Communications and for the last five years as secretary. She has also been a member of Catholic Daughter Court Immaculata for over 60 years. She was a charter member and served as president of the Bishop’s Helpers, and diocesan secular institute, which existed for some thirty years.

A parishioner of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, she was a former member of the parish council and served as a lector until her retirement. She received the first Parish Medal of St. John when parish honors were instituted in 1991, and has also received papal medals, Benemerenti and Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice for her parish and diocesan work.

She is survived by two nieces, Ms. Carol Ann Shipp of Houston, Texas and Mrs. Shelby (Susan) Comeaux of Crowley; and grand-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Charles N. Toups.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Al Rees, Shelby Comeaux, Christopher Comeaux, Anthony Watson and Craig Toups. Honorary Pallbearers will be George Arceneaux, Hubert Dumesnil, Girard St. Martin and Charles Coignard.

Memorial contributions can be made in Kathleen’s name to the Discalced Carmelite Monastery, Mary Mother of Grace, 1250 Carmel Avenue, Lafayette, LA, 70501.

Visitation will be held at Martin & Castille’s DOWNTOWN location on Friday, March 17, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed by the Catholic Daughters on Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m.

