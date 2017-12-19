A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Kathleen Marie Sonnier, 64, who died Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 at 5:55 p.m. at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited Monday at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Kathleen is survived by her mother, Geraldine C. Sonnier of Crowley; three sisters, Mary Theresa Sonnier of Crowley, Rachel S. Burke and husband Robert of Crowley, Alicia S. Trahan of Crowley; two brothers, Michael Sonnier and wife Lena of Crowley, Gerard Sonnier and wife Sonia of Crowley; three nieces, Melissa Fontenot, Kirstin Trahan and Mandy Burke; seven nephews, Michael Sonnier, Jr., Erich Sonnier, Bradley Sonnier, Clinton Sonnier, Cody Sonnier, Trevor Sonnier and Jacob Trahan; ten great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Burnell Joseph Sonnier; one brother, Thomas Sonnier.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.