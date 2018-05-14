“One ship drives east and the other drives west by the same winds that blow. It’s the set of the sails and not the gales that determines the way they go.”

— Ella Wheeler Wilcox

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Kathy Nelson Murrell, 58, on Sunday, May 13.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Father Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington, will be the celebrant.

Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

At the request of the Murrell family, visitation was held at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley on Monday, May 14, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation resumes on Tuesday, May 15, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Kathy spent over 20 years employed by Elder Outreach as a medical biller. She enjoyed working with all of the residents, employees, and families.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 40 years, David W. Murrell; four children, daughter Allyson Oestriecher and husband Bo of Crowley; son Chad Murrell and wife Mary of Crowley; son Brandon Murrell and wife Kathryn of Rayne; and daughter Meagan LeBlanc and husband Derek of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Madison Murrell, Ryleigh and Layne Oestriecher, Max, Kate, and Anna Murrell, Harper and Brooks LeBlanc; brother Wes Nelson and wife Suzanne of Sulphur; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Mary Nelson; her in-laws, Darold and Juanita Murrell; and sisters-in-law, Gale Nelson and Cindy Benoit.

Pallbearers will be Dewey Vidrine, R.J. Vidrine, Mike Smith, Jude Sittig, and nephews “Rock” Nelson and Garrett Shreve.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Joseph Brierre and Eric Buller of Lourdes Oncology; Sheryl Trahan and Marissa Sonnier of Lamm Family Care Hospice; Jude Sittig, Marybeth Melancon, Beth Simon, and the entire staff of Southwind Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, for the gracious and loving care shown to Kathy throughout her journey.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.