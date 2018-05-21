It’s with the heaviest of hearts that the family of Katie Jo Caswell announces her passing from this life into the arms of angels on May 16, 2018, at the age of 35.

Katie was born in Lake Charles to Gerald Caswell and Hilda Miller Caswell on Sept. 26, 1982. She worked as a waitress and dedicated her life to the care of her family.

Katie enjoyed singing, shopping, and doing arts and crafts. Katie loved spending time with her daughters, her nieces, and her nephews, as well as hosting parties and visiting with everyone, she was a people person.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Katie is survived by her parents, Gerald and Hilda M. Caswell of Jennings; her two daughters, Nevaeh Crochet of Jennings and Ava Landry, both of Jennings; her two brothers, Buck Caswell of Jennings and Elead “EJ” Caswell of Iota; and her sister, Tammy Brantley of Jennings.

Katie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Elead and Maize Caswell; her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Clerda Miller; and her niece, Chelsea Kershaw.

Funeral services for Katie Jo Caswell, 35, of Jennings, were held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Saturday, May 19, at 11 a.m. with Deacon Mike Tramel officiating.

A gathering of family and friends began on Friday, May 18, at 11 a.m. and continued until 9 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation resumed on Saturday, May 19, at 8 a.m. and continued until the time of her service.

Burial will follow in Sensat Cemetery in Egan.

Carrying Katie to her final resting place in Sensat Cemetery will be Tony Kershaw, Aaron Doga, Chris Melton, and JP Landry.

