Funeral Services will be held for Katie L. Petry Faulk, 99, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in the Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley Chapel with Pastor K. Ray McDowell officiating.

Visitation will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday from 11 a.m. until just prior to the service time.

Interment will follow the chapel service at Ebenezer United Methodist Cemetery in Crowley.

Mrs. Faulk passed away on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at her home in Mauriceville, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Faulk was born in Indian Bayou on Aug. 24. 1919, and lived in Mauriceville, Texas, for the past 23 years.

She is survived by her son, Larry Faulk and wife Aileen of Mauriceville, Texas; daughter, Darlene Hoffpauir and husband Sam of Mauriceville, Texas; granddaughters, Wendi Martinez of Pasadena, Texas, and Cindy Perez of Winnie, Texas; grandsons, Chad Hoffpauir and wife Katie of Pasadena, Texas, Richie Simmons and wife Melanie of Bedford, Texas; great grandsons, Dustin Romero and wife Becky of Deer Park, Texas, Travis Romero and wife Christie of League City, Texas, Damian Perez of Winnie, Texas; and eight great-great-grandchildren; sister, Thelma Whited and husband Bill of Lake Charles; brothers, George Petry and wife Annelise of Richmond, Virginia, Carson Petry and wife Ruth of Lafayette, and Winston Petry and wife Becky of Lafayette.

Mrs. Faulk was preceded in death by her husband, Jess Willard Faulk; son, Ernest Gerald “Jerry” Faulk; parents, Ernest and Mattie Petry; sisters, Olive Sarver, Lois Sarver, Chloe Harrington, Marie Petry; and brothers, Creighton Petry, Lynn Petry and Oscar Petry.

The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to her Caregivers, Trudy, Brandi, Kayla and Beth for their loving service to her.

Pallbearers will be Dustin Romero, Travis Romero, Chad Hoffpauir, Damian Perez, Terry Harrington and Dwayne Petry.

In lieu of flowers the family is wishing donations please be made to the Orange Texas First Church of the Nazarene Youth Summer Camps program. In the comments section please enter In Memory of Katie Faulk. You may do so online at www.ofcnazarene.org/give/.

