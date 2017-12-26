A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, for Kelley LaFleur, 82, who died Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Crowley.

Fr. Edward Duhon, associate pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services with Deacon Tim Ledet assisting.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be led by Deacon Ledet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. LaFleur was a member of the United States Army. He worked in the oil and gas industry during his career and retired for Exxon.

Participating for the services will be Toni Delapasse and Kevin Roberts as readers; Emma, Catherine, and Madeline Roberts as gift bearers; and Philip Roberts as an altar server.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne Achee LaFleur of Crowley; one daughter, Michelle LaFleur Roberts and husband, Kevin of Georgetown, Texas; two sons, Mark Lane LaFleur and wife Kimberly of Madison, Mississippi, and Rhett David LaFleur and wife Michelle of Katy, Texas; two brothers, Danny LaFleur of Austin, Texas, and Jerry LaFleur of Annapolis, Maryland; and 10 grandchildren.

Mr. LaFleur is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Addelene Kelley LaFleur; and one brother, Jim LaFleur.

Pallbearers will be Danny LaFleur, Jerry LaFleur, Matthew LaFleur, Lane LaFleur, Rhett LaFleur, and Kevin Roberts.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kelley Lane LaFleur and Kyle LaFleur (grandsons), Charles Delapasse, Wayne Achee, Jim Zaunbrecher, and Jack Smith.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Lamm Family Care Hospice: 1708 N. Parkerson Ave., Ste. 6, Crowley, LA 70526

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.