Rayne - Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Kenneth James Hensgens, 64, who died Tuesday, Dec. 25, at his residence in Rayne.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, was celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle Champagne Hensgens of Rayne; step-son, Scott Breaux and spouse Traci Faul Breaux of Rayne; two step-grandsons, Wyatt Breaux and Jake Breaux, both of Rayne; two brothers, Nicholas “Tony” Hensgens Jr. and spouse Pam of Berwick and Karl Hensgens and spouse Melanie of Lafayette; and sister, Stephanie Hensgens Berger and spouse Ronald of Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas Hensgens Sr. and Gloria Deshotels Hensgens.

Pallbearers were Scott Breaux, Wyatt Breaux, Jake Breaux, Nick Hensgens, Joseph “Joe” Hensgens and Christian Hensgens. Honorary pallbearers were his two brothers, Nicholas “Tony” Hensgens Jr., Karl Hesgens, and brother-in-law, Ronald Berger.

A Rosary was prayed Thursday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested visitation at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Thursday, Dec. 27, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday, Dec. 28, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

