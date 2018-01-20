Rayne - Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel. for Kent Joseph Johnson, 58, who died Friday January 19, 2018 at Rayne Guest Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Survivors include wife, Judy B. Johnson of Rayne; daughter, Desiree Johnson of Lafayette; stepson, Seth Boudreaux of Rayne; brother, Wilfred Johnson and wife Brenda of Rayne; niece, Rachel Guidry and husband Tyler of Rayne; nephew, Curtis Johnson of Rayne; great-niece, Myra Lejeune; and great-nephew, Gunner Guidry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosa Mae Cahannin Johnson and Louis Johnson.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Sunday Jan. 21, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Monday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne (337) 334-3141.