Funeral services will be held for Kenton J. Aycock, 41, at 1:30 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 1, with Rev. Bobby Jean Carter officiating.

Visitation will begin in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Thursday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time.

Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Mr. Aycock passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at his residence in Iota.

Mr. Aycock is survived by his son, Aidan John Aycock (Fontenot); parents, Charles and Debra Trahan of Crowley; father, Francis LeJeune of Crowley; sister, Charbra Tiffany Reiners and husband Jude of Branch; two nieces, Izabelle and Ansleigh Reiners of Branch; step-grandparents, Thomas “Wimpy” Bertrand and wife Linda Bertrand of Iota; uncle, Billy Joe Aycock and wife Carol of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bobby Aycock; and maternal grandmother, Evelina Abshire Bertrand.

Pallbearers will be Jason Cradeur, Jude Reiners, II and Brandon Romero.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Aycock’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.