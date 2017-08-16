Lafayette – Funeral services for Kerry Michael Menard, 48, will be held Thursday Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau, with Father Brian Harrington, pastor of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, officiating.

Visitation began Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m., and continues Thursday, Aug. 17, from 8 a.m. until time of services.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A native of Rayne and a resident of Coteau, Kerry loved playing the scrub board with many local bands, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends camping and will always be remembered as the life of the party.

Survivors include his wife Genevieve Bourque Menard; two daughters Braylyn Menard and Brooke Louviere; his grandson, Liam Louviere; his parents Alex and Berna Doucet Menard; two brothers Keith and wife Toni Menard and his children, Leigh Ann, Ryan, and Brittany, Kevin and wife Dana Menard and his son Chase; his uncle Larry and wife Carolyn Menard; three brothers-in-law, Steve and wife Vanessa Bourque and their daughter Sydney, David and wife Vickie Bourque and their children Tyler and Kyle, and Mark Bourque and fiancé Jeannine Desormeaux and his children Justin and Jeremy.

Kerry was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Constant and Iris Doucet; and his paternal grandparents Lenis and Rita Menard; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Felix and Ester Bourque.

Serving as pallbearers will be David Bourque, Steve Bourque, Mark Bourque, Keith Menard, Kevin Menard and Dalton Romero.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler, Kyle, Justin and Jeremy Bourque, Dale Menard and Nicholas Menard.

