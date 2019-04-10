Krissii “Lou” Nichole Guillory

April 3, 1990 ~ April 7, 2019

In the early morning hours of April 7th, our beloved Krissii left this world unexpectedly, with her went a little bit of sunshine, a lot of laughter and pieces of our hearts.

Krissii was light and laughter mixed with sass and spunk. She graduated nursing school as an LPN with her state boards pending. She was supported by all her family, friends, and classmates.

She looked up to her Uncle Chuck and wanted to follow in his footsteps. She loved scrapbooking, remodeling, repurposing, organizing, spending time with her babies, shopping, getting her nails done, eating boiled crawfish, Family Sunday Fun-Days, laughing and family get togethers.

Krissii had a huge family, biological and extended. She was loved by all and if you didn’t love her, it’s because you really didn’t know her. She was the most genuine, loving, selfless, easy going person anyone could ever meet and, man, was she funny. Her comments and comebacks would make you laugh so hard the tears were rolling down your cheeks.

She never needed makeup because she was a natural beauty, she was in style and loved the latest fashion. Her eyebrows were always on “fleek.” She always had her shades on or with her.

Her children took seasonal pictures. Every outfit had to match, from the bow in Ave’s hair down to the socks in Jensan and Rylan’s shoes (that no one was going to see any way). She loved these babies and did not let a day go by that they didn’t know they were loved.

Krissii, a devoted mother that leaves behind her three children, Avelynn Klaire Benoit, Rylan Guidry, and Jensan Wade Guidry. She was also a bonus mother to her step-son, Rylin Benoit. She loved these babies more than anything.

Left to mourn her are her love and would have been future husband, Dale Guidry; her parents, Kimberly and Robert Thibodeaux of Eunice; her mother, Theresa Lobrano (Perry) of Eunice; her father, R.J. Guillory (Tammy) of Eunice; her bonus grandparents, Charles and Maxine Moffitt of Eunice.

She also leaves behind six brothers, Tyler Hoyt of Eunice, Christopher Watford of Eunice, Kaiden Lobrano of Eunice, and Garrett Matte (Wendy) of Basile, David and Aimee of Baton Rouge, Brad Thibodeaux (Shelby) of Eunice; and her four sisters, Meghan Guillory of Eunice, Lexy Guillory of Eunice, Courtnie Lobrano (Nicholas) of Eunice, and Jamie Watford (and fiancé Kolbi Jones) of Eunice; her best friend and sister, Kyrie Diaville; and her cousin and bestie Brittany Smith of Eunice; her cousins, that were like brothers to her, Travis Bertrand and Matt Moffitt.

She also leaves behind her godmother/nanny, Cathy Jo Moffitt, and godfather/uncle, Chuck Moffitt of Eunice.

She was godmother to Haven Dugas and her niece, Isabella Hoyt. She leaves behind her Aunt Mickey and Uncle Arthur Hemmenway of Oretta, Uncle Toby Hoyt (Cyndi Gatte) of Iota, Uncle Preston Bertrand of Eunice, Uncle Pat Guillory (Pam) of Eunice, Aunt Churstine (Christie) Helton of Sherman, Texas, and Aunt Melissa Fontenot of Eunice, and many cousins, nephews and nieces and family, extended family and numerous friends that loved her dearly.

She was preceeded in death by her son, Baylin Wade Benoit; her maternal grandmother, Carol Annette Bihm Rung; and maternal grandfather, Willie Lee Furlow; her paternal grandfather, Wallace Guillory, and paternal grandmother, Shirley Guillory; also, her Maw Pearl Watford of Eunice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, in Eunice. The service will be at 2 p.m., followed by a burial at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Lyon’s Point.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com

Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 W. Laurel Ave, (337) 457-3371 is in charge of arrangements.