RAYNE - Funeral services for Larry Joseph Patin, age 68, will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:30 AM in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne. Deacon Denis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, with a rosary being recited at 6:30 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne. Visitation will continue on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 8:00 AM until service time in the funeral home.

Mr. Patin passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in The Ellington of Rayne.

Survivors include his sisters, Patsy Aucoin of Crowley, Dorothy Thevenet and husband, Joel of Rayne, and Arlene Baker of Rayne; niece, Christina Thevenet and husband, Russell; nephew, Nicholas Thevenet; and great-nephews, Sean Thevenet and Shane Thevenet.

Preceding Mr. Patin in death were his parents, Leo Paul Patin and Dorothy Richard Patin; and nephew, Michael James Aucoin.

Serving as pallbearers are Nicholas Thevenet, Sean Thevenet, Shane Thevenet, Russell Thevenet, Carroll Owens, and Joel Thevenet.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.