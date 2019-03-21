Larry L. Wiltz

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Mr. Larry Lawrence Wiltz, 68, who passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Southwind Nursing Home in Crowley.

Father Godwin Imoru will be officiating the funeral mass.

Mr. Wiltz was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Peter Claver and No Limit Posse Motorcycle Club.

Mr. Wiltz leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Phyllis Leopold Wiltz of Crowley; his mother, Celena Wiltz of Crowley; one son, Larry NcGai Wiltz (Larrisa) of Gonzales; three daughters, Jonese Roy (Wesley) and Dora Kai Wiltz, both of Crowley, and Rodelo Andrew (Willie) of Baytown, Texas; 23 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mr. Wiltz was preceded in death by his father, Nalton Wiltz.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C., Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.