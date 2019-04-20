It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Laura Belle Conner Benoit announces her passing from this life on April 16, 2019, at the age of 88. Laura was born in Sweetlake, Louisiana, to Adlar

Conner and Edmonia McLean Conner on Oct. 12, 1930.

She was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to the care of her family. She loved to sew, work in her garden and cook and bake for her family. Laura also loved taking care of her grandchildren. She was a kind and loving woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Laura is survived by her five sons, Gordon James Benoit (Cindy) of Crowley, Randall James Benoit of Jeanerette, Leland James Benoit (Angie) of Marshall, Texas, Kevin James Benoit (Maureen) of Rayne, and Farley James Benoit (Lisa) of Iota; her two daughters, Myra Anne Scalia (Frank) of North Little Rock, Arkansas, and Vanessa Anne Harris of Crowley; her son-in-law, Randy Harris of Crowley; her 16 grandchildren, Jancy, Mandy, Torri, Kristin, Sarah, Alli, Adler, Ethan, Jared, Amber, Cecile, Conner, Wil, Jake, Justin and Joshua; as well as her 16 great grandchildren.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Edmonia and Adlar Conner; her beloved husband, Gary Joseph Benoit; her four brothers, Octave, Alcee, Levodie and Edovic; and her four sisters, Hortense Eagleson, Estelle

LaBrie, Pauline Thibodeaux and Louella Clark.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Laura Belle Benoit, 88, of Crowley, will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings on Monday, April 22, at 2 p.m. with Father Charles McMillin and Reverend Gary Schexnayder officiating.

Burial will follow in Hanks Cemetery.

Carrying Laura to her final resting place will be Jared Harris, Justin Benoit, Joshua Benoit, Adler Benoit, Ethan Benoit, and Conner Benoit.

Honorary pall bearerswill be Wil Benoit and Jake Benoit.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning on Sunday, April 21, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass at 2 p.m.

The family of Mrs. Laura Benoit would like to send a special Thank You to all the staff of Encore Nursing Home and Grace Hospice for all of their compassion and special care that they bestowed upon her and her family in their time of need.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews and Son Funeral Home.