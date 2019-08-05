It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Laura Lee Myers announces her passing from this life on August 1, 2019 at the age of 71. Laura was born in Crowley, LA to Leric Viator and Anna Belle Viator on April 17, 1948. Laura was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to the care of her family. She loved watching movies, especially classic western, and everything about Cajun living. Laura greatly loved visiting with family and friends. Laura was a kind and loving person who will be significantly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Laura is survived by her son, Matthew P. (Debbie) Myers, Sr. of Pace, Florida; daughter, Angelique Myers (Harry) Langley of Jennings; grandchildren, Matthew Jr., Angelle, Britnay, and Doug, Jr.; great-grandchildren; Matthew III, Cecilia, and one precious one on the way; brothers, Jimmy Viator of Gueydan, Richard Viator of Estherwood, and Daniel Viator of Estherwood; and sisters, Gail LeJeune of Midland and Brenda Lege of Ville Platte.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Leric and Anna Belle Viator; beloved husband, Norris “Neg” Myers, and sisters, Marie LeJeune, Dorothy Lyons, and Diana Hebert.

Funeral Services for Laura Lee Myers, 71 of Estherwood, will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Thursday, August 8 at 11 a.m. with Father Charles McMillin officiating. Laura will be laid to rest in Mermentau Cemetery following her Services. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning on Wednesday, August 7th from 2:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, August 8th at 8 a.m. and continue until the time of her service.

Carrying Laura to her final resting place in Mermentau Cemetery will be Matthew Sr., Daniel Viator, Jr., Devin Hoffpauir, Taylor Hoffpauir, Dylan Joe Istre, and Matthew Jr. Myers.

