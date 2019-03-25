Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m. at Waveland Town Cemetery in Waveland, Mississippi, for Laurence Adam Sauer III, 77, who died Friday, March 22, 2019, in Lafayette.

Fr. Jacob Matthews will officiate for the graveside services.

The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home. A Masonic Service will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

U.S. Air Force Honors and Masonic service will be held at graveside following religious service.

Mr. Sauer is survived by his wife, Camye T. Sauer of Lafayette; one son, Robert Laurence Sauer and wife Antonia of Youngsville; two sisters, Christine Elfert of Asheville, North Carolina, and Phyllis Stevens of LaPlace; and three grandchildren, Abigail, Matthew and Luke Sauer.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Jane Thompson Sauer; and his parents, Laurence Adam Sauer Jr. and Gertrude Jorns Sauer.

