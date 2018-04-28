Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 30, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Laurice V. Hulin, 73, who passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 9:49 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Midland, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in the Estherwood Cemetery in Estherwood.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Sunday, April 29, at 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. A Rosary will be recited on Sunday, at 7 o’clock in the evening in the funeral home chapel in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Monday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Hubert J. Hulin of Midland; two daughters, Angela H. and husband Shelby Vincent of Mermentau Cove, Rachael and husband Joey Gautreaux of Morse; two sons, Todd Hulin and friend Jamie Mosely of Emory, Texas, and Chad and wife Nicole Hulin of Mermentau Cove; three sisters, Mary Granger of Moss Bluff, Wona Faye Breaux of Indiana, and Verna Hargrave of Beaumont, Texas; six grandchildren, Lannie and husband, Mike Brignac, Mollie and husband Lance Ardoin, Chase Vincent, Eric and wife Camille Gautreaux, Devin and fiancé Hannah Gautreaux, Dylan Hulin; five great-grandchildren, Addison Brignac, Averie Brignac, Alyssa Gautreaux, Zoe Gautreaux, and Xander Gautreaux.

Ms. Hulin was preceded in death by parents, Ulysse and Edna Simon Vincent; six sisters, and four brothers.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mrs. Hulin’s family at www.duhon funeralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.