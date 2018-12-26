A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Leatrice Mire Guillory, 84, who died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at 3:50 p.m. at Encore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.

Mrs. Guillory loved to crochet and dance. She was a member of the Homemaker’s Club of Crowley, and she danced with the Swinging 60s group for many years.

Fr. Brent Smith, parochial vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited Thursday at 6 p.m.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Guillory is survived by one daughter, Janet G. Williams and husband Kyle of Egan; three sons, James Guillory and wife Denise of Baton Rouge, John Guillory of Crowley and Paul Guillory of Rayne; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Guillory; her parents, Gladue and Matile Lafosse Mire; one sister, Nina M. Brock; and one brother, Harold Mire.

Pallbearers will be James Guillory, John Guillory, Paul Guillory, John Guillory Jr., Dakota Guillory and James Brock.

Our family would like to thank Encore, and Southwind’s staff of physicians, therapists, nurses, CNA’s , dietary and housekeeping staff for the fine care they gave to our mother.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.