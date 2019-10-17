“Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him, and he shall bring it to pass.”

— Psalm 37:5.

Leatrice Sensat Lormand passed away at her home on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the age of 92.

She loved being with her family. She was 1 of 10 children. She took pride in her home and raising her two children in the Catholic faith. She enjoyed sewing for her church, sharing a cup of coffee as well as the simplicity of life. She was an outstanding artist of southern landscapes especially New Orleans scenes. She was always proud of her family name – Sensat – she would say it was “Sensational”.

She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Newton Denis Lormand; daughter, Ann Lormand Baker and husband Melvyn; grandchildren, Garrett Sing and wife Brianne), Chase Baldwin, Nathan Baldwin and fiancée Haleigh Turner; great-grandchildren, Hailey Sing, Rylan Sing, Grant Baldwin and Hudson Baldwin; brother, Elhue Sensat; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Denis Newton Lormand; parents, John Noah Sensat and Lilia Turner; and siblings, Una Thibodeaux, Hazel Armentor, Stanley Sensat, Florence Prevost, Lloyd Sensat, Eunice Flash, Curtis Sensat, and Percy Lee Sensat.

Visitation will be held at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive, Baton Rouge, on Monday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at St. George Catholic Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. George Catholic Church.

Special thanks to her caregivers, Debra Scott and Tiara Bowman; and also Pinnacle Hospice.

