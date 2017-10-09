A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Robert Lee ”Mooka” Hebert, 62, who died October 5, 2017 at Post Acute Specialty Hospital in Lafayette.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Mooka was a native of Iota, he graduated Iota High School in 1974. As an adult he was a cross country truck driver by trade for 14 years. Robert was an avid L.S.U. Tiger fan, fisherman, and outdoorsman, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His biggest passion was the Cajun Culture especially the food, and music.

He is survived by four children, Matt Hebert and his wife, Sarah of Truman, MN, Danae Vaughn and her husband, David of Bossier City, Denise Hebert of Lake Charles, and Jessica Hebert of Lake Charles; two siblings, Lynn Hebert and his wife, JoAnn of Spring, Texas, and Carol Sue Baronet and her husband, Billy of Crowley; six grandchildren, Jason Nisby, Jennifer Hebert, Andrew Hebert, Emma Hebert, Kimberly Prather, and Nathan Francois; six nieces and nephews; 14 great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great-niece; and his godchildren, Jeff Hebert, and Beth Berteau.

Mooka is preceded in death by his parents, Lee “L.C.” and Alice Jean Miller Hebert; his brother, Carlton “Ocean” Hebert; his paternal grandparents, Azanole and Lydia Hebert; and his maternal grandparents, Jeff and Louise Miller.

Pallbearers will be David Vaughn, Jeff Hebert, Chippy Paul Miller, Dalton LaCombe, Jason Blansett, and Jason Nisby.

Participating in the funeral Mass will be the readers, JoAnn Hebert and Allison Dugal, and Mooka’s three daughters, Danae, Denise, and Jessica will be the giftbearers.

The family would like to thank P.A.M Hospital of Lafayette, and Lafayette General Southwest for their excellent care given to Mooka and us as a family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota.