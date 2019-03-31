Church Point - Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Edmund Catholic Chapel in Branch, for Leiza Belle Fusilier, 93, the former Leiza Belle Richard.

Mrs. Fusilier, a native and long-time resident of rural Acadia Parish near Branch, died Friday afternoon, March 29, at her residence.

Father Paul Broussard will conduct the services with interment following in the St. Edmund Cemetery adjacent to the church.

Survivors include her sons, John E. Fusilier and companion Diane of Rayne and Mark S. Fusilier of Terry, MS; her daughters, Veronica Thevis and husband Paul of Branch and Candy Jones and husband Ron of Cedar Creek, Texas; 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elvis Fusilier; her parents, Damond and Josephine Guidry Richard; a son, Thomas “Tommy” Fusilier; and two grandchildren, Kathy Fusilier and Elizabeth Russell.

The family requested visiting hours observed at Guidry Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, and continue from 8 a.m. Monday, April 1, until the time of the services. A recitation of the Rosary was held there at 7 p.m. Sunday by Debra Fusilier.

Possessed of a “green thumb” and skilled at quilt making, Mrs. Fusilier loved her family and her gardening. Truly loved, she will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends.

