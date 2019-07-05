Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 6, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Lena Broussard Navarre, 53, who passed away peacefully of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Lena was born at Roswell, New Mexico, on Jan. 20, 1966, and graduated from Crowley High School in 1984.

Pastor Gerard Morgan, from Northside Assembly Of God Church in Crowley, officiated for the services.

Burial was held at the St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Lyons Point.

The family requested the visitation to be held on Saturday, July 6, at 8 a.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel.

Lena is survived by her father, Lawrence Joseph Broussard; mother, Lydia Rose Broussard; sister; Suzanne Marie Broussard; brother, Gregory Wayne Broussard; sons, Trevor Cole Navarre and Skylar Andre Navarre; daughter, Salena Alisa Navarre; step-son Colin Ross Navarre; step-daughter, Sarah Amanda Navarre; godchildren Cydni Claire Crozier and Jason Cade Theriot.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Joseph Noble Broussard; and her grandmothers, Una Marie Broussard and Lucy Nelson.

Lena loved to laugh and talk with friends and family. She enjoyed drawing, painting, and writing letters, poetry, and notes to loved ones. When it came time to give gifts, it was not unlikely to receive a hand-made gift or card containing personalized drawings and a long and loving note.

She loved singing and brought joy to family gatherings. When she wasn’t seeing if she was still able to lift her fully grown children off the ground, she would be sharing laughter with loved ones. She will be missed by many friends and relatives.

Pallbearers were Trevor Navarre, Skylar Navarre, Lawrence Broussard, Derek Theriot, Colin Navarre and Alisa Navarre.

