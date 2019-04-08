Mary as she was affectionately known by, was born in Lawtell on July 11, 1930, to Theodile Guillory Sr. and Alzina Guillory. She was called to her Heavenly Father on April 5, 2019, while in the comforts of her home.

Mary was a homemaker and dedicated her life to caring for her family. She loved cooking, canning, baking, and sewing. She loved the time she was able to spend with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mary was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ms. Jordan is survived by her two sons, George Guillory Sr. (Mary Mae) of Iota and Stanford Jordan (Mernia) of Jennings; her three daughters, Patricia January DeVille of Lake Charles, Juanita Jordan January of Lake Charles, Ella Higginbotham (Eddie III) of Thornwell; her 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Lester Joseph Jordan; her two sons, Dalton Donald Jordan, and George Hilton Jordan; her parents, Theodile Sr. and Alzina Guillory; three brothers and four sisters.

A Mass of Christian burial for Leola Mary Guillory Jordan, 88, will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 10, at 1 p.m. with Father Roland Vaughan officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Bubba and Lena Mae Oustalet Center in Lake Arthur, on Wednesday, April 10, from 9 a.m. until the time of her service, with a rosary recited at 11 a.m.

Ms. Jordan will be laid to rest in the Thornwell Cemetery.

